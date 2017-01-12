Hirvonen explains Stage 10 truck coll...

Hirvonen explains Stage 10 truck collision

16 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

Raid Mini's Mikko Hirvonen had his car's radiator damaged in a collision with a truck in Thursday's Chilecito - San Juan stage of Dakar 2017. Hirvonen had started the stage fifth in the overall classification, but the test went wrong for him and co-driver Michel Perin very early on, as the crew got lost twice, sustained two punctures and suffered a gearbox failure on the Mini.

