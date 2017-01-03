Gormley edges American Anthem to win ...

Gormley edges American Anthem to win Sham at Santa Anita

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Gormley edged American Anthem by a head to win the $100,000 Sham Stakes on Saturday at Santa Anita in the kickoff to Kentucky Derby prep season. The 3-year-old colts dueled through the stretch before Gormley stuck his head in front in a thrilling finish on an overcast day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montoya in talks with Renault? (Feb '06) 10 hr wagonball 27
News NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave Fri MrTinkertrain24 3
News Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13) Fri mike 2
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... Jan 2 Orange God 12
News Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s... Jan 1 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 7
News Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra... Dec 31 MrTinkertrain24 1
News Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can... Dec 27 Manic bitch hehehe 8
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,119 • Total comments across all topics: 277,721,157

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC