Ghorpade joins FFF Racing for Lamborghini Super Trofeo season
Parth Ghorpade will compete in the 2017 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Middle East and Asia series with FFF Racing, the team has announced. The Indian driver, who made a switch from single-seaters to sportscar racing last year competing in the European Le Mans Series, will continue on the GT career path in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|Wed
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Jan 2
|Orange God
|12
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|Jan 1
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
|Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra...
|Dec 31
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|Dec 27
|Manic bitch hehehe
|8
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|3
|CoronaMonster Energy becomes NASCAR title sponsor
|Dec '16
|WWE CRASHCAR 2016
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC