Ghorpade joins FFF Racing for Lamborghini Super Trofeo season

Parth Ghorpade will compete in the 2017 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Middle East and Asia series with FFF Racing, the team has announced. The Indian driver, who made a switch from single-seaters to sportscar racing last year competing in the European Le Mans Series, will continue on the GT career path in 2017.

