'Game over' declares Al-Attiyah after Dakar drama
Dakar Rally - 2017 Paraguay-Bolivia-Argentina Dakar rally - 39th Dakar Edition - Third stage from San Miguel de Tucuman to San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina 04/01/17. Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives his Toyota with his copilot Matthieu Baumel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|15 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Jan 2
|Orange God
|12
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|Jan 1
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
|Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra...
|Dec 31
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|Dec 27
|Manic bitch hehehe
|8
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|3
|CoronaMonster Energy becomes NASCAR title sponsor
|Dec '16
|WWE CRASHCAR 2016
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC