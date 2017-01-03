France beat United States to win Hopman Cup

Kristina Mladenovic and Richard Gasquet beat Coco Vandeweghe and Jack Sock of the United States on Saturday to win France's second Hopman Cup title in Perth. Gasquet, who saved a match point in the third-set tiebreak, gave France the early lead by beating Sock 6-3 5-7 7-6 in a thrilling match lasting two and a half hours.

