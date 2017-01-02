Formula One waits for Mercedes announ...

Formula One waits for Mercedes announcement

The time for talking is fast approaching as Mercedes start a new year with Formula One waiting for a big announcement about who is going to replace retired world champion Nico Rosberg alongside Lewis Hamilton. The team made clear before the Christmas break that they would have nothing to say before the full return to work on Tuesday.

