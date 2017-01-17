Former taxi driver Benny Parsons inducted into Hall of Fame
Benny Parsons was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday night and his widow vowed to donate his commemorative ring to his official display in the hall. "He's from Detroit, and he came from being a Michigan taxi driver to a NASCAR champion," Keselowski said.
