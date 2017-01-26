FitzPatrick investigator made 'calamitous' mistake
The main investigator into allegations that former Anglo Irish Bank Chairman Sean FitzPatrick misled the bank's auditors has said he shredded documents related to the investigation. Kevin O'Connell, from the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement, said he made a calamitous mistake and shredded a small number of documents that should not have been shredded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Sat
|DepositPharts
|2
|Racer's all revved up for new job (Jan '06)
|Jan 24
|AutoPharts
|2
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
|Montoya in talks with Renault? (Feb '06)
|Jan 8
|wagonball
|27
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|Jan 6
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13)
|Jan 6
|mike
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC