FitzPatrick investigator made 'calamitous' mistake

The main investigator into allegations that former Anglo Irish Bank Chairman Sean FitzPatrick misled the bank's auditors has said he shredded documents related to the investigation. Kevin O'Connell, from the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement, said he made a calamitous mistake and shredded a small number of documents that should not have been shredded.

