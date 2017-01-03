Fassler escapes unhurt after Corvette fire at Daytona
Marcel Fassler, defending GTLM winner at the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, has avoided injury following a huge fire for the #4 Corvette at DIS this morning. The Swiss driver exited promptly from the C7.R contender after it caught fire while entering NASCAR Turn 2 on the 3.56-mile road course at Daytona International Speedway as teams participated in the third and final day of the Roar Before the 24 test.
