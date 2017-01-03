Fassler escapes unhurt after Corvette fire at Daytona

Marcel Fassler, defending GTLM winner at the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, has avoided injury following a huge fire for the #4 Corvette at DIS this morning. The Swiss driver exited promptly from the C7.R contender after it caught fire while entering NASCAR Turn 2 on the 3.56-mile road course at Daytona International Speedway as teams participated in the third and final day of the Roar Before the 24 test.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.