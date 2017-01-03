Fassler escapes unhurt after Corvette...

Fassler escapes unhurt after Corvette fire at Daytona

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

Marcel Fassler, defending GTLM winner at the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, has avoided injury following a huge fire for the #4 Corvette at DIS this morning. The Swiss driver exited promptly from the C7.R contender after it caught fire while entering NASCAR Turn 2 on the 3.56-mile road course at Daytona International Speedway as teams participated in the third and final day of the Roar Before the 24 test.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montoya in talks with Renault? (Feb '06) Sun wagonball 27
News NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave Fri MrTinkertrain24 3
News Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13) Fri mike 2
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... Jan 2 Orange God 12
News Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s... Jan 1 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 7
News Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra... Dec 31 MrTinkertrain24 1
News Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can... Dec 27 Manic bitch hehehe 8
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,913 • Total comments across all topics: 277,740,425

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC