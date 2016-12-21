F1's New Owners Want Every Race To Be Promoted Like The Super Bowl
The new owner of Formula One, Liberty Media, is planning an extreme overhaul of the sport which could see each of its Grand Prix become "the equivalent of the Super Bowl. " The Financial Times received word from a senior executive involved in F1 that the company wants each Grand Prix to be transformed into a week-long festival aimed at engaging spectators and attracting sponsors.
