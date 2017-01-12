F1 great Stirling Moss, 87, in hospital with chest infection
A Sunday, June 21 2009 photo from files of Stirling Moss, the legendary British Racing driver attending the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, in Silverstone, England. The family of Stirling Moss says the British motor racing great is recovering from a severe chest infection in a Singapore hospital Saturday, Jan 14, 2017.
