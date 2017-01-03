F1 champions Mercedes to 'unveil the beast' on Feb. 23
LONDON: Mercedes, Formula One's dominant team who have yet to announce a replacement for retired world champion Nico Rosberg, will present their 2017 car at Silverstone on Feb. 23. The Mercedes website said on Wednesday that the reigning champions would "unveil the beast to the world" at the British Grand Prix circuit down the road from their Brackley factory. Fans who register for a prize draw on Facebook will have the chance to win VIP access to witness the first laps of the W08 challenger.
