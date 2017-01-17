End of the road for KV Racing?
The equipment is packed and ready to be sold, just three members of the workforce remain and it appears the end is in sight for the Kevin Kalkhoven/Jimmy Vasser-owned race team. David Malsher assesses the squad's 14-year legacy.
