End of the road for Bernie Ecclestone as Formula One takeover is completed
Formula One is set to enter a new era after after American company Liberty Media completed its A 6billion purchase of the sport which ends Bernie Ecclestone's four-decade reign in charge. Ecclestone, 86, has been handed the role of chairman emeritus, and will be available as a source to the new board, but he will no longer be involved in the day-to-day running of Formula One for the first time since the 1970s.
