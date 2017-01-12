Elliott Sadler earns Daytona 500 shot...

Elliott Sadler earns Daytona 500 shot with Tommy Baldwin Racing

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

Tommy Baldwin Racing might have withdrawn from full-time NASCAR competition, but that hasn't stopped the blue-collar team from entering at least one more Daytona 500. Baldwin announced on Thursday that it has signed Elliott Sadler in the hopes of racing their way into the Great American Race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montoya in talks with Renault? (Feb '06) Jan 8 wagonball 27
News NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave Jan 6 MrTinkertrain24 3
News Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13) Jan 6 mike 2
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... Jan 2 Orange God 12
News Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s... Jan 1 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 7
News Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra... Dec 31 MrTinkertrain24 1
News Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can... Dec 27 Manic bitch hehehe 8
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,052 • Total comments across all topics: 277,871,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC