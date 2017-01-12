Elliott Sadler earns Daytona 500 shot with Tommy Baldwin Racing
Tommy Baldwin Racing might have withdrawn from full-time NASCAR competition, but that hasn't stopped the blue-collar team from entering at least one more Daytona 500. Baldwin announced on Thursday that it has signed Elliott Sadler in the hopes of racing their way into the Great American Race.
