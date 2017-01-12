Dubai 24h: Hartley takes victory as H...

Dubai 24h: Hartley takes victory as Herberth Porsche dominates

Despite being only his second-ever GT race and his first in a 911 GT3-R, Hartley and teammates Robert Renauer, Alfred Renauer, Ralf Bohn and Daniel Allemann enjoyed a trouble-free run throughout to emerge with a two-lap margin over the identical Manthey Racing Porsche. "It was an awesome experience, the first time for me in a 911," said Hartley.

