Drivers love new NASCAR format, fans get a look in a month
This Feb. 21, 2016 file photo shows fans gathering on the grass in front of the grandstands of Daytona International Speedway before the NASCAR Daytona 500 Sprint Cup series auto race in Daytona Beach, Fla. NASCAR is dramatically changing its format for the upcoming season, cutting every race into stages that reward points in hopes of making every lap matter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racer's all revved up for new job (Jan '06)
|Tue
|AutoPharts
|2
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 19
|proflagger
|1
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
|Montoya in talks with Renault? (Feb '06)
|Jan 8
|wagonball
|27
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|Jan 6
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13)
|Jan 6
|mike
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC