Defending champion Toby Price out of 2017 Dakar Rally with broken leg following crash
The Australian Red Bull racer fell off his motorcycle during the fourth stage and was airlifted to hospital before being diagnosed with a fractured left thigh bone. The 29-year-old, who became the first Australian to win the two-week race in any category last year, headed into Thursday's stage in fifth place overall.
