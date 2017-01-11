Deadly mudslide scraps Dakar Rally ni...

Deadly mudslide scraps Dakar Rally ninth stage

A massive mudslide in northwestern Argentina that killed two people and forced more than 1,000 to evacuate has led Dakar Rally organizers to scrap Wednesday's ninth stage. The stage was to have run from Salta to Chilecito in Argentina's Jujuy province in the Andes, about 4,000 meters above sea level.

