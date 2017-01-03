DC Racing closes on Asian Le Mans tit...

DC Racing closes on Asian Le Mans title with Buriram win

19 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

DC Racing strengthened its lead in the 2016/17 Asian Le Mans Series title race with a conclusive victory in the penultimate round of the season in Buriram, Thailand. The #35 Oreca 03R-Nissan trio of Gustavo Menezes, Ho-Pin Tung and Thomas Laurent led the four-hour race through its entirety, winning it by a margin of 1m22.332s.

