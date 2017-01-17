Daredevil Marquez races up downhill slope

Spanish MotoGP champion Marc Marquez opted for an alternative method to tackle one of the toughest Alpine ski courses in Europe -- charging up it on his Honda bike. The 23-year-old triple world champion put snow spikes on his wheels as he rode up Austria's Hahnenkamm mountain in the Kitzbuehel Alps, which skiers normally race down at speeds of up to 110 km per hour.

