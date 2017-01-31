Dale Jr. on Trump

The proud descendant of German immigrants, who also happens to be NASCAR's most popular star, spoke up about his heritage and President Trump's ban on immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries. "My fam immigrated from Germany in [the] 1700s escaping religious persecution," Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted over the weekend in a reply to @GelarBudidarma, who identifies himself as a Muslim "mostly from" Bandung, Indonesia.

