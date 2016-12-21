Dakar to push competitors to the max

Dakar to push competitors to the max

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

The 39th Dakar Rally revs into gear on Monday in the Paraguayan capital Asuncion, the start of a punishing route at often giddy altitudes that the competitors admit they are scared by. From Asuncion the gruelling 9,000 km race will cross into Argentina, negotiate the Andes in Bolivia before returning to Argentina and a grandstand finish at Buenos Aires on January 14. Stephane Peterhansel, who is chasing a 13th Dakar title, is among those fearing the physical effects of racing at South America's punishing high altitudes -- competitors will have to deal with six days at 3,000 metres or more above sea level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... 2 hr Orange God 10
News Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s... 5 hr WWE CRASHCAR 2017 7
News Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra... Sat MrTinkertrain24 1
News Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can... Dec 27 Manic bitch hehehe 8
News Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in... Dec 25 Orange God 3
News CoronaMonster Energy becomes NASCAR title sponsor Dec 3 WWE CRASHCAR 2016 2
News Is NASCAR dropping 'Cup Series' moniker? Dec 1 MrTinkertrain24 3
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,165 • Total comments across all topics: 277,513,194

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC