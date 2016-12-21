Dakar to push competitors to the max
The 39th Dakar Rally revs into gear on Monday in the Paraguayan capital Asuncion, the start of a punishing route at often giddy altitudes that the competitors admit they are scared by. From Asuncion the gruelling 9,000 km race will cross into Argentina, negotiate the Andes in Bolivia before returning to Argentina and a grandstand finish at Buenos Aires on January 14. Stephane Peterhansel, who is chasing a 13th Dakar title, is among those fearing the physical effects of racing at South America's punishing high altitudes -- competitors will have to deal with six days at 3,000 metres or more above sea level.
