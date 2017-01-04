Corvette Racing at Daytona: Roaring Toward Chance at Three Straight Wins
It's time for Corvette Racing to again head back to the high banks of Daytona International Speedway for the first testing laps of 2017. The offseason hasn't been much of one for the defending GT Le Mans titlists in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Corvettes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Mon
|Orange God
|12
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|Jan 1
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
|Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra...
|Dec 31
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|Dec 27
|Manic bitch hehehe
|8
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|3
|CoronaMonster Energy becomes NASCAR title sponsor
|Dec '16
|WWE CRASHCAR 2016
|2
|Is NASCAR dropping 'Cup Series' moniker?
|Dec '16
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC