Classic Empire among 418 horses entered for Triple Crown

" Classic Empire, winner of the Breeders' Cup Juvenile, is among 418 3-year-old thoroughbreds made eligible during the early nomination period to compete in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont stakes. Five fillies and 18 horses based outside North America, including nine from Japan, are also among the early nominees for the Triple Crown series.

