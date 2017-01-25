Classic Empire among 418 horses entered for Triple Crown
" Classic Empire, winner of the Breeders' Cup Juvenile, is among 418 3-year-old thoroughbreds made eligible during the early nomination period to compete in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont stakes. Five fillies and 18 horses based outside North America, including nine from Japan, are also among the early nominees for the Triple Crown series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racer's all revved up for new job (Jan '06)
|Tue
|AutoPharts
|2
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 19
|proflagger
|1
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
|Montoya in talks with Renault? (Feb '06)
|Jan 8
|wagonball
|27
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|Jan 6
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13)
|Jan 6
|mike
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC