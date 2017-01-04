Churchill Downs Incorporated and Sara...

Churchill Downs Incorporated and Saratoga Casino Holdings LLC...

Churchill Downs Incorporated and Saratoga Casino Holdings LLC today announced that they have completed their previously announced purchase of the Casino at Ocean Downs and Ocean Downs Racetrack from a private ownership group led by Mr. William M. Rickman, Jr. The purchase of the property by Old Bay Gaming & Racing, LLC, a new 50/50 joint venture formed by CDI and SCH, follows the approval of the transaction by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency and the Maryland Racing Commission. The Casino at Ocean Downs and Ocean Downs Racetrack are located in Berlin, Maryland, about 5 minutes from the coastal resort community of Ocean City, Maryland.

