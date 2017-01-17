'Cars 3' star Wilson named Daytona 500 grand marshal
Ka-chow! Owen Wilson is set to lend his voice to one of racing's biggest events, this time as the grand marshal for the Daytona 500. Wilson will give the command to start engines for the Daytona 500 on Feb. 26, becoming the latest celebrity grand marshal for the traditional season opener.
