Carl Edwards to retire from NASCAR, sources say

In a stunning decision, NASCAR driver Carl Edwards is retiring from the sport less than two months after nearly winning his first Cup championship, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Joe Gibbs Racing scheduled a pair of news conferences Wednesday in which Edwards is expected to announce he is giving up the sport immediately and that reigning Xfinity Series champion Daniel Suarez will replace Edwards in the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.