California Chromea s career has disap...

California Chromea s career has disappointing ending, but oh what a career

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Some even waved in his direction, what normally would be a bizarre reaction to a horse not at all unusual when the horse is California Chrome. It also mattered little that these folks, at the moment, were gathered nearly 3,000 miles away, watching the final race of his transcendent career on television.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Sat DepositPharts 2
News Racer's all revved up for new job (Jan '06) Jan 24 AutoPharts 2
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Jan 16 gofaster72 1
News Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H... Jan 14 Grogan 1
News Montoya in talks with Renault? (Feb '06) Jan 8 wagonball 27
News NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave Jan 6 MrTinkertrain24 3
News Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13) Jan 6 mike 2
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,993 • Total comments across all topics: 278,380,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC