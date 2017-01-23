Button admits he's got "so much to learn" about rallycross
Former F1 World Champion Jenson Button says he "has no idea" when it comes to the loose-surface challenge of driving a rallycross car following his test with the Honda team in Florida last week. Speaking ahead at the Race Of Champions event in Miami, which included a GRC Supercar Lites rallycross car on its roster of machinery, Button joked that the test had been purely a warm-up rather than a career change... "I must say, to be fair, it was the best birthday present you could ever have - apart from Race Of Champions," said Button, who turned 37 last week.
