Buddh MRF Challenge: Schumacher takes lights-to-flag win in Race 1
Mick Schumacher remained unchallenged in the 12-lap first race of the MRF Challenge weekend at the Buddh International Circuit. The German had a perfect getaway from pole to take control of the race, with front-row starter Harrison Newey losing out to Felipe Drugovich going into Turn 1. The Brazilian moved up two places after Joey Mawson also dropped into the midfield at the start, before mounting a charge back up.
