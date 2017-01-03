Arrogate, California Chrome lead our top horses of 2016
California Chrome-Arrogate. Arrogate-California Chrome. No matter which way you lean, the 2016 Horse of the Year chase is a two-horse race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|Wed
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Jan 2
|Orange God
|12
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|Jan 1
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
|Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra...
|Dec 31
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|Dec 27
|Manic bitch hehehe
|8
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|3
|CoronaMonster Energy becomes NASCAR title sponsor
|Dec '16
|WWE CRASHCAR 2016
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC