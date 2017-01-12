Armstrong gears up for happy homecoming in Toyota Racing Series debut
Marcus Armstrong contests the Toyota Racing Series for the first time, starting on his home track this weekend, before joining the Ferrari Driver Academy in Italy. Once he completes his first Toyota Racing Series, Christchurch motor racer Marcus Armstrong heads to a new home away from home, the fabled Ferrari headquarters in Maranello, Italy.
