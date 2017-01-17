Algarve Pro Racing on pole for final race of the season in Sepang

Algarve Pro Racing continue their strong start to the weekend, taking pole for tomorrow's four-hour race with the #25 Ligier JSP2 Nissan. The #25 Algarve Pro Racing Ligier JSP2 Nissan will start on pole for the final race of the 2016-2017 Asian Le Mans Series in Sepang.

