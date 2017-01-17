AJ Foyt Racing makes switch to Chevrolet power for 2017 IndyCar effort
AJ Foyt Racing is trading Honda power for Chevrolet for its ABC Supply Racing team in the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series. "I am looking forward to what will be a new chapter for us that involves returning to an old friend in Chevrolet," said team president Larry Foyt.
