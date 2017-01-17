1-2-3 glory for Peugeot on Dakar Rally

The brand new Peugeot 3008DKRs of Peterhansel/Cottret, Loeb/Elena and Despres/Castera completed the 2017 Dakar Rally's 9,000-kilometre run through Paraguay, Bolivia and Argentina on the top three steps of the final podium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The landmark one-two-three result takes Peugeot's score on the famous cross-country rally to six outright victories and is ideally timed to coincide with the launch of the new Peugeot 3008 SUV's career across the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.