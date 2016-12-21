Watch: Cricket fan drinks beer from prosthetic leg

An Aussie cricket fan has upstaged 'Shoey' prince Daniel Ricciardo by taking the Formula 1 driver's international celebration to a scary new place. A video on social media of a man drinking a beer out of a prosthetic leg during the night session on the fourth day of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane has began to conquer the globe.

