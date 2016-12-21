Top Stories of 2016, #3: Audi's endurance racing exit bombshell
Taking the bottom step of the podium on our biggest motorsport stories of the year countdown, it's the shock news of Audi's withdrawal from WEC and the Le Mans 24 Hours after 18 incredible seasons of competition. The news that Audi would be withdrawing from its WEC programme for good, ending an unbroken spell of endurance racing involvement stretching back to 1999, was met with seismic shock across the motorsport industry in late October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|5 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|Tue
|Manic bitch hehehe
|8
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|3
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|6
|CoronaMonster Energy becomes NASCAR title sponsor
|Dec 3
|WWE CRASHCAR 2016
|2
|Is NASCAR dropping 'Cup Series' moniker?
|Dec 1
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Last Weekend's NASCAR Race Had Lowest Televisio... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|MrTinkertrain24
|16
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC