Top Stories of 2016, #3: Audi's endurance racing exit bombshell

Taking the bottom step of the podium on our biggest motorsport stories of the year countdown, it's the shock news of Audi's withdrawal from WEC and the Le Mans 24 Hours after 18 incredible seasons of competition. The news that Audi would be withdrawing from its WEC programme for good, ending an unbroken spell of endurance racing involvement stretching back to 1999, was met with seismic shock across the motorsport industry in late October.

