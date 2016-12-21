The NRF1: Norfolk's Formula One Podcast reviews the 2016 F1 season - driver of the year, the magic of Max Verstappen, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg and morea The NRF1 Podcast gets together in Norwich to send Norfolk's views on the latest Formula One action out across the world. From Team Lotus to Snetterton, Martin Brundle to the training grounds for Ayrton Senna, Mark Webber, Jonny Herbert and more, Norfolk knows F1 - and wants to discuss it with you.

