Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on track to be sold again -
There are 1 comment on the Richmond County Daily Journal story from 15 hrs ago, titled Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on track to be sold again -. In it, Richmond County Daily Journal reports that:
Daily Journal A car zooms around the track at Rockingham Speedway during a March tire-testing session for the Super Cup Stock Car Series. The speedway has been up for sale since mid-November.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Richmond County Daily Journal.
|
Since: Jan 15
420
Location hidden
|
#1 1 hr ago
So sad that this track is being sold and just forgotten about!!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|3 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|6
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|Dec 27
|Manic bitch hehehe
|8
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|3
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|6
|CoronaMonster Energy becomes NASCAR title sponsor
|Dec 3
|WWE CRASHCAR 2016
|2
|Is NASCAR dropping 'Cup Series' moniker?
|Dec 1
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Last Weekend's NASCAR Race Had Lowest Televisio... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|MrTinkertrain24
|16
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC