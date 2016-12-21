Schumacher's legacy still felt in F1, says Brawn

Michael Schumacher's legacy is still being felt in Formula 1's most successful teams claims Ross Brawn, the technical chief who enjoyed his greatest glories with the seven-time champion. Three years to the day since the skiing accident that left Schumacher with serious head injuries, Brawn feels that both "Michael, for sure, contributed to the organization and structure that has gone on to achieve success at Mercedes," Brawn said in an interview with CNN that was broadcast Brawn feels that Schumacher's complete focus on achieving success acted as a huge motivator for the personnel he worked with - as everyone felt they had to give everything.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.