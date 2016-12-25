Santa Anita set to open with most Kentucky Derby favorites elsewhere
Mastery and jockey Mike Smith win the Grade I $300,000 Los Alamitos Cashcall Futurity on Dec. 10. Santa Anita starts its signature winter and spring meet with its traditional day after Christmas opening Monday, but what seems to be missing is the early crop of Kentucky Derby contenders. Southern California racing has been the home of four of the last five Derby winners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|5 hr
|Orange God
|3
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|14 hr
|Orange God
|6
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|Sat
|Manic bitch
|6
|CoronaMonster Energy becomes NASCAR title sponsor
|Dec 3
|WWE CRASHCAR 2016
|2
|Is NASCAR dropping 'Cup Series' moniker?
|Dec 1
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Last Weekend's NASCAR Race Had Lowest Televisio... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|MrTinkertrain24
|16
|Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|knightunun
|11
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC