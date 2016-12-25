Santa Anita set to open with most Ken...

Santa Anita set to open with most Kentucky Derby favorites elsewhere

Mastery and jockey Mike Smith win the Grade I $300,000 Los Alamitos Cashcall Futurity on Dec. 10. Santa Anita starts its signature winter and spring meet with its traditional day after Christmas opening Monday, but what seems to be missing is the early crop of Kentucky Derby contenders. Southern California racing has been the home of four of the last five Derby winners.

