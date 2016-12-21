Rookie 16-year-old driver Enaam Ahmed to contest Toyota Racing Series
The 16-year-old will make his maiden appearance in the series, which is contested across five rounds in January and February, in Ruapuna, near Christchurch, on January 14. Ahmed is one of the youngest entrants and will be up against the best single seater drivers from around the world. He eclipsed three-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton's karting records by winning both junior KF3 European and world championships as a 14-year-old in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|16 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|2
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|Tue
|Manic bitch hehehe
|8
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|3
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|6
|CoronaMonster Energy becomes NASCAR title sponsor
|Dec 3
|WWE CRASHCAR 2016
|2
|Is NASCAR dropping 'Cup Series' moniker?
|Dec 1
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Last Weekend's NASCAR Race Had Lowest Televisio... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|MrTinkertrain24
|16
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC