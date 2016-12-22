Ricciardo, the Dan man most likely
To win the 2017 Formula One title Daniel Ricciardo needs three things - for Red Bull to provide a competitive car, be consistently ahead of his talented younger teammate and to overcome the dominance of Mercedes and, more particularly, Lewis Hamilton. The 2016 season was ultimately a triumph for Daniel Ricciardo who finished third in the world championship despite a lot of bad luck.
Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
