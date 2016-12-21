Perez: Force India could fight for top three in 2017
Sergio Perez reckons the regulation changes for Formula 1 2017 season could be his Force India team's "biggest opportunity" to break into the top three. The Indian outfit, which had begun its F1 tenure as backmarker team in 2008, reached its best-ever result of fourth in the constructors' standings in 2016.
