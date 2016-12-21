Palmer hopes Renault can take biggest step in F1 2017
The French squad returned to grand prix racing under its own name in 2016, having taken over Lotus, but struggled at the back of the field all year. Palmer admits he expected the year to be difficult but, with the team having focused on 2017 since early in the year, he is optimistic Renault can take a big step forward.
