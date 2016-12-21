one line hed here pls

Head coach Seth Appert talks to the press during Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute's annual hockey media day at Houston Field House on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016 in Troy, N.Y. Head coach Seth Appert talks to the press during Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute's annual hockey media day at Houston Field House on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016 in Troy, N.Y. Head Coach Jimmy Patsos during Siena men's basketball Media Day news conference Friday Oct. 14, 2016 in Colonie, NY. Head Coach Jimmy Patsos during Siena men's basketball Media Day news conference Friday Oct. 14, 2016 in Colonie, NY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.