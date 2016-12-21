New California laws bump up minimum wage, tighten gun rules

In this Feb 7, 2015, file photo, Tulare Union High School's Ashley Alcantar wears a mascot T-shirt and makes a "U" sign after scoring the correct answer in a quiz in Porterville, Calif. California public schools will be barred from using the Redskins name for sports teams and mascots under AB30 by Assemblyman Luis Alejo, D-Watsonville, ending the use of a term that American Indians regard as offensive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.