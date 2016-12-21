Nasr has pushed me to become a better driver, says Ericsson
Marcus Ericsson says he's benefited from having Felipe Nasr as his teammate at Sauber because the Brazilian has pushed him to become a better driver. The former GP2 rivals have often been close on track over the past two seasons, although Nasr has scored more points, including the ninth place in Brazil that saved the Swiss team's 2016 campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|1 hr
|Orange God
|6
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|Sat
|Manic bitch
|6
|CoronaMonster Energy becomes NASCAR title sponsor
|Dec 3
|WWE CRASHCAR 2016
|2
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Dec 2
|Allspeed
|2
|Is NASCAR dropping 'Cup Series' moniker?
|Dec 1
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Last Weekend's NASCAR Race Had Lowest Televisio... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|MrTinkertrain24
|16
|Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|knightunun
|11
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC