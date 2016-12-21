NASCAR legend Richard Petty earns another racing honor

Richard Petty's drag racing career was a short one but it was enough to get him elected into another racing hall of fame. On February 18, Petty - already a member of several halls of fame based on his legendary NASCAR career - will be inducted into the N.C. Drag Racing Hall of Fame in a ceremony as part of the 15th annual Shriners Drag Racing & Hot Rod Expo in Greensboro, N.C. "It's always an honor when someone wants to recognize you for what you have accomplished.

